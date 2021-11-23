Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

