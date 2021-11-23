CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches One Day Volume of $361.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $40.72 million and $361.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00213362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00038679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.16 or 0.00812230 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078688 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,505,052 coins and its circulating supply is 150,505,052 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

