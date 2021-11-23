CVCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $561,364.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.80 or 0.07508709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.73 or 0.99862683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.