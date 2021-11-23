CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $988,255.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00371415 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,839.61 or 0.98952627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00056462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001760 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.