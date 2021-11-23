CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target Cut to C$8.25

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CYBN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $247.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

