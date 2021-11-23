Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 0.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.63. 3,188,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLXPF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

