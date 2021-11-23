Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 63,840 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 526.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,840 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 495.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 1,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.