Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 40,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,485 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

