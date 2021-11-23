Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.80. 16,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,244. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

