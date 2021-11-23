Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.10. 44,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

