Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 124,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $419.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

