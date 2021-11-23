DAD Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $97.13 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,575,380 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

