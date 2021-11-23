Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AIN traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,415. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Albany International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.