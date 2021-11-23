Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

