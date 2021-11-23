Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Down 4%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) shares traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.16 and last traded at $103.06. 85 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

