DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $450,053.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $450,053.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

