Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,912.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $677,731.32 and $6,912.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.15 or 0.07488882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,545.59 or 1.00271943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 905,555 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.