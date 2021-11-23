DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Stock Price Down 14.8%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.59. 3,619,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,641,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter worth $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

