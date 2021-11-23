DATx Tops One Day Volume of $382,008.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $452,664.57 and approximately $382,008.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

