DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $1.45 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00371088 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,171.66 or 0.99157464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

