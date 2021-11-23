David Harrison Acquires 190,000 Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.84 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$919,600.00 ($656,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

