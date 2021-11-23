Dawn Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $238.78 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $238.78 million and $27.70 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00233585 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,582,903 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

