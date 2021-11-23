DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.63. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.

DBM Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

