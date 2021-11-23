De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.96

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.96 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 164.40 ($2.15). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 170,470 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The company has a market capitalization of £328.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.96.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

