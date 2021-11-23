DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Market Cap of $143.50 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 144.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $143.50 million and $40.97 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,238,722 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

