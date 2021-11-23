Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.35. 35,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,182,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

