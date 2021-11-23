Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:DCRDU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,299,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000.

