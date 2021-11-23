DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,708.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $432,089.28 and approximately $1,708.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

