Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Cap of $771,367.02 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 60.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $771,367.02 and approximately $5,579.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 135.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

