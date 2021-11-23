DEEPSPACE Hits Market Cap of $29.31 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $386,493.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.30 or 0.07488597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.44 or 0.99914349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

