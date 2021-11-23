DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.51 or 0.07518884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,645.62 or 0.99811050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,320,388 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

