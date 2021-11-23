DeFiner Price Reaches $0.20 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $200,101.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

