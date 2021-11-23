DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits Market Cap of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

