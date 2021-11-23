Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.12. Delek US shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,207 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

