Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 4,634,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.