Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $41,054.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

