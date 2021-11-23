Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.85. 3,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

