Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.81

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 622614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 323.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,002,081.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.