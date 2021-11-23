Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s previous close.

DEN has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. 2,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,375. Denbury has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.