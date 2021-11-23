Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. 623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,375. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

