Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.19. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 4,711,925 shares.

DML has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$26,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$86,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Insiders have sold a total of 1,350,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,400 in the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

