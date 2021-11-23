Dennis V. O’leary Sells 5,000 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,442. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

