DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie Sells 1,903 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 42,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,891. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.