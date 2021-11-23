Depth Token (DEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,768.00

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Depth Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $518,774.68 and $6,768.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.