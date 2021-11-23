Dero (DERO) Hits One Day Volume of $829,080.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Dero has a market capitalization of $230.95 million and approximately $829,080.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $20.97 or 0.00036376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,652.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.61 or 0.07548009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.22 or 0.00378502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.96 or 0.00995550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00086067 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00410632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00269883 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,012,657 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

