Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 11.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.98. 3,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 130,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.