Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Announces $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by 157.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ DSWL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

