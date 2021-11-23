Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $44.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

