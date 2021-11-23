Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $280.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.45.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.05. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $238.20 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.