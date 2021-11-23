Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $12.14

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.52. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 31,857 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 322,210 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

